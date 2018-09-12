Laval Terry Fox Day back again this year

(TLN)

Once again this year, the Terry Fox Run to raise money for cancer research will be taking place in Laval. The popular event will be held at Parc des Prairies on Sunday Sept. 16 beginning at 10:30 am. Members of the community are invited to take part in this non-competitive family event by walking or jogging to raise money for the cause.

A number of schools in Laval are holding Terry Fox Days for their students, although on Sept. 16 the Terry Fox Run in Parc des Prairies will be open to all. Participants can solicit donations online beginning from the web site terryfoxrun.org, by gathering donation pledges from friends and family members, or by making donations in person on the day of the Terry Fox Run.

Research paying off

The work done by participants in Terry Fox Day has led to some tremendous results. “We have visited research centres in Montreal where the Terry Fox Foundation financed research projects on cancer,” says Jeffrey Marshall, who has spearheaded organization of the Laval Terry Fox Run in the past few years.

“We must continue to support this very important cause and contribute to helping make Terry Fox’s dream a reality,” he added. “Let’s do our part while participating in Terry Fox Day on Laval this year.” Those wishing to serve as volunteers can get in touch with the organizers qc@terryfox.org, or by calling 1-888-836-9786. For additional information, the web site is www.terryfox.org/fr/.