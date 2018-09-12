Eleven student-athletes receive bursaries from FAEQ and Cominar

(TLN)

Cominar, one of Canada’s largest real estate investment companies, awarded $40,000 in bursaries to 11 student-athletes through the Fondation de l’athlète d’excellence du Québec (FAEQ).

Sylvain Cossette, president and CEO at Cominar, revealed the names of the 11 student athletes who took part in the FAEQ’s fourth bursary program sponsored by Cominar. Altogether they received a total sum of $40,000.

Recognizing excellence

“It is with great joy that Cominar joins together with the Fondation de l’athlète d’excellence in order to recognize academic and sports excellence in Quebec, and this for a fourth consecutive year,” said Cossette. “The success of these student athletes across the province inspires all the employees at Cominar and it is with great pride that we support 11 of them today,” he added.

This year, according to the FAEQ, seven academic excellence bursaries were awarded in recognition of the excellent scholastic achievements of some students, as well four academic and sports bursaries in order to encourage conciliation between sports and studies to the greatest extent.

Helping young athletes

Claude Chagnon, president of the FAEQ, noted that in recent years the organization has provided support to a number of student athletes who went on to enjoy success in their chosen sport.

They include freestyle snowboarder Laurie Blouin who won a gold at the 2017 Ski and Snowboarding World Championships and a silver medal at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang; cross-country skier Alex Harvey; paralympic wheelchair basketball player Cindy Ouellet; and professional tennis player Félix Auger-Aliassime.

Some facts about William Émard

Age: 18 / Artistic gymnastics

Birth: 17 March 2000 in Laval / School: Collège Montmorency

Bursary: $4,000 for academic excellence