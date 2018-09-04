Incumbent Fabre Liberal Monique Sauvé launches campaign

(TLN)

Incumbent Quebec Liberal MNA for Fabre Monique Sauvé launched her re-election campaign on Saturday Aug. 25 surrounded by 75 supporters.

Following a day during which she attended several public functions and when campaign volunteers made their way from door to door through the streets in the riding, Sauvé said she was very proud of the work they accomplished.

“I am proud to be surrounded by such a large number of volunteers,” she said. “They are exactly what we needed and I feel more than motivated to lead this important campaign with them. I am very grateful for their support and such large numbers.”

Nothing for granted

Sauvé, who has made her mark over the past four years, said she was taking nothing for granted, despite her accomplishments. “I took part in more than 400 local activities since November 2015,” she said. “I put into place with Partage humanitaire the international school and the la Luciole residence, which is a new intergenerational project recognized in the most recent Leitão budget.

“I remitted several thousand dollars in subsidies to community organizations to support them in their projects,” she continued. “This is only a sample of my actions over the past four years. I feel like doing even more for the citizens of Fabre in the coming years.”

New commitments coming

According to a statement issued by Monique Sauvé’s riding office, she will be announcing new commitments to voters in the coming weeks. The commitments will be the result of consultations with constituents that she held this past spring and summer.

“I can put a face and name to each of my commitments towards the citizens and it’s very rewarding,” said Sauvé, who pledged to be more present than ever on her riding’s territory in order to meet the maximum number of citizens.