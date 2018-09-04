Hundreds came out for Fête de Quartier de Chomedey

(TLN)

On Sunday Aug. 19, there was a day of fun and games for people who live in Chomedey. The Fête de Quartier de Chomedey was back for a 10th year.

As a community event that’s been growing in popularity annually, this year’s Fête attracted hundreds of people to Saint-Martin Park in Chomedey where there was fun and celebration from 11 a.m. to late afternoon.

There was corn on the cob, a circus show, animation, sports, games, face painting, crafts and much more. In keeping with custom, part of the Fête de Quartier was devoted to the promotion of healthy living habits.

History of the Fête

The Fête de Quartier de Chomedey was first launched after a group of Chomedey residents attended a citizens’ forum held by the City of Laval in 2008. One of their conclusions was that some kind of event should be held annually to bring everyone in the district together.

The first Fête, held in 2009, was attended by around 400 people and the number has grown exponentially each year since then. Besides Guy Ouellette, the Fête de Quartier de Chomedey’s other major sponsors are Maxi & Cie St-Martin, the Caisse Desjardins des Chomedey, Laval-les Îles NDP MP François Pilon, Laval NDP MP José Nunez-Melo and the Laval News.