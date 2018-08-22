Quebec allots $1.66 million for 14 projects in Laval

Martin C. Barry

The Quebec government will be providing nearly $1.7 million in funding over the next four years for 14 cultural, artistic and business projects in Laval through a provincial fund designed to support and enhance social and economic development throughout the province’s regions.

Mille-Îles Liberal MNA Francine Charbonneau, who is Minister Responsible for the Laval Region in the Couillard cabinet, was at Laval city hall on Aug. 10 to announce the subsidies made from the Fonds d’appui au rayonnement de régions (FARR). The funding comes through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Occupation of the Territory.

FARR investments

“The FARR offers to elected officials the tools and financial means to solidify projects that are well-adapted to their contexts,” Charbonneau said. “It also allows precious aid to be given to developers in the region. I would like to thank all the organizations that came together to propose interesting projects that answer to the specific needs and the reality of our community.”

Mayor Marc Demers, who was also on hand for the announcement, said, “The FARR is an important lever for the support of various initiatives which encourage development in Laval. The sums given out today will have positive repercussions on the growth of sectors that include culture, economic and social development as well as the environment. The 14 projects that were selected this year bear witness to the dynamism, the creativity and the innovation of Laval’s organizations.”

The projects: