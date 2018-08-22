Quebec allots $1.66 million for 14 projects in Laval

Martin C. Barry
The Quebec government will be providing nearly $1.7 million in funding over the next four years for 14 cultural, artistic and business projects in Laval through a provincial fund designed to support and enhance social and economic development throughout the province’s regions.
Mille-Îles Liberal MNA Francine Charbonneau, who is Minister Responsible for the Laval Region in the Couillard cabinet, was at Laval city hall on Aug. 10 to announce the subsidies made from the Fonds d’appui au rayonnement de régions (FARR). The funding comes through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Occupation of the Territory.
FARR investments
“The FARR offers to elected officials the tools and financial means to solidify projects that are well-adapted to their contexts,” Charbonneau said. “It also allows precious aid to be given to developers in the region. I would like to thank all the organizations that came together to propose interesting projects that answer to the specific needs and the reality of our community.”
Mayor Marc Demers, who was also on hand for the announcement, said, “The FARR is an important lever for the support of various initiatives which encourage development in Laval. The sums given out today will have positive repercussions on the growth of sectors that include culture, economic and social development as well as the environment. The 14 projects that were selected this year bear witness to the dynamism, the creativity and the innovation of Laval’s organizations.”
The projects:
|$135 000
|Paroles croisées
By: Bluff Productions inc.
Intergenerational encounters in various districts of Laval.
|2018-2021
|$131 300
|Collecte d’archives de l’histoire orale de l’Île Jésus
By: Centre d’archives de Laval
Gathering of oral histories in 14 formers town and villages of Laval.
|2018-2021
|$215 000
|Préparation de l’ouverture du BioCentre Armand-Frappier
By: Centre d’interprétation des biosciences Armand-Frappier
Moving to a new building next to Cosmodôme and new organizational structure.
|2018-2021
|$116 660
|Thermographie
Par : Conseil régional de l’environnement de Laval
Three-D aerial thermographic project of Laval.
|2018-2021
|$50 000
|Marché local
By: Coopérative de solidarité Saint-François en action
Development of a food service alternative in Saint-François.
|2018-2021
|$149 775
|Sommet jeunesse de Laval
By: Forum jeunesse Laval
Funding over three years for the organization of a youth gathering.
|2018-2021
|
$30 000
|Vitrine Théâtre Ados
By: La Rencontre Théâtre Ados
Additional support for a festival.
|2018-2020
|$210 000
|Laboratoire d’innovation sociale de Laval
By: Pôle régional d’économie sociale de Laval
Support for social innovation.
|2018-2021
|$175 000
|Pôle régional d’innovation de Laval
By: Pôle régional d’innovation de Laval
Support for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
|2018-2021
|$212 698
|Prox-Industriel
By: Prox-Industriel
Program for businesses encountering problems finding qualified workers.
|2018-2021
|$115 000
|Centre de création artistique professionnel de Laval
By: Regroupement d’organismes culturels et d’artistes lavallois
Business plan for a new outdoor public space in the Montmorency neighbourhood.
|2018-2020
|$41 400
|Animation et mise en valeur du patrimoine de Laval
By: Société d’histoire et de généalogie de l’Île Jésus
Elaboration of a new business model for a tourism project.
|2018-2019
|$22 000
|Boite à outils
By: Le Tiers Lieu, coopérative de solidarité
Exploration of new means for geographical expansion of services offered.
|2018-2020
|$56 000
|Villa, véhicule de démocratisation en arts numériques
By: Verticale – Centre d’artistes
Mobile laboratory for digital culture and arts projects.
|2018-2020
|Total accorded:
$1 659 833