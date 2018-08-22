LPD BLUE – August 15 2018

Cynthia Abraham

Suspect in Violent Beating Outside Daycare Arrested

Suspect in Violent Beating Outside Daycare ArrestedAug 10 – Police have arrested Marc-Philippe Savard, a 26-year-old man, as the suspect who assaulted a man outside a Chomedey daycare last month. Security footage taken from the daycare on July 9 shows an assailant running up from behind and assaulting the 46-year-old victim, Artyim Nersisyan, without provocation. Since the attack, the victim has been in and out of coma, and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Savard was arrested Thursday night by Montreal police while he was parking a luxury SUV that had been reported stolen. He was first questioned by Montreal police before being transferred to Laval police, who then placed him under arrest. Savard was arraigned in court on Friday, and was scheduled to be back in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

The motives behind the assault are still unclear, police said.

Pedestrian Dies in Laval

Aug 5 – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Saturday night in Chomedey. The 38-year-old driver hit the 45-year-old man as he was crossing Samson Blvd between intersections. The driver stayed at the scene and waited for police to arrive. He told police he didn’t see the man because the area was dimly lit. Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

Police Ask for Help to Identify Package-Stealing Suspect

Aug 2 – Laval police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who has been stealing packages from the front porches of multiple Laval residents.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his early fifties who travels by bicycle.

He simply strolls up to the front door of a house where a package has been delivered and left on the doorstep, snatches it without even knowing the contents, and rides away on his two-wheeler.

In an era when consumers are shopping more and more online and having items delivered, Laval police offer their recommendations to counter crimes of opportunity such as this:

To prevent package theft, police suggest that anyone having a package delivered to their home should require a signature at time of delivery, or have the item sent to their workplace.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Laval police via their info-line at 450-662-INFO (4636). All calls are treated confidentially.

Truck Crashes into House

July 23 – A truck crashed into a house in Laval after the driver lost control of his vehicle. The crash occurred around 3 pm on Henri-Poitras St.

No one was injured, police confirmed. All damages were material.

Two Stabbing Incidents in 24 Hours

July 22 – Police are looking for suspects in two different stabbing incidents that occurred in Laval within 24 hours of each other. Each incident sent one young man to hospital with serious injuries requiring surgery. Police are uncertain whether the two incidents are related.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a stabbing incident at a Petro-Canada station on Boul. Curé-Labelle. The 20-year-old victim was critically injured and required emergency surgery to stabilize his condition. Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with this assault, but they are still looking for two more suspects.

Later that night, police were called to the site of another stabbing incident, near the corner of Boul. Samson and Ave. Dalhousie. The 17-year-old male victim is recovering from his injuries. Police are looking for suspects in Sunday night’s stabbing incident, but no arrests have been made yet.

Autoroute 15 speeding driver video goes viral. SQ looking for woman doing 120 km/h during rush hour

Reckless speeding on Autoroute 15 by a young woman during the late afternoon on a recent Friday was the subject of much talk on social media in the hours and days afterwards.As reported by TVA, the lady in question was seen at the wheel of a white car speeding through A-15 rush-hour traffic, while clutching a cellphone in one hand.

Captured on video

Her speed was estimated to be 120 km/h, and the ensuing drama was video recorded by a passenger in another vehicle. Posted on the web, the video was rapidly becoming viral.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec said the provincial force was aware of the dangerous driving shown in the video and that they were making efforts to locate witnesses to the incident in order to take action against the driver in question.