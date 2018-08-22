Laval takes home honors from Jeux du Québec summer finals.

(TLN) Laval succeeded in winning two new gold medals while participating in soccer last week on the last day of the 53rd finals of the Jeux du Québec in Thetford Mines. Teams from Laval competed with counterparts from the Lanaudière region on Aug. 4.

The girls’ team won their match 3 – 0 thanks to goals by Jasmine Garcia and Sarina Teoli early in the game. Adèle Jones then assured the victory with a third goal.

On the boys’ side, promising young Laval resident Dohryen Rinaldi Damas scored the only goal of the male soccer finals to secure Laval a gold medal.

General classification – bloc #2 Basketball girls 13/19 Basketball boys 11/19 Cycling on road 14/16 Swimming 19/19 Soccer girls 1/18 Soccer boys 1/19 Beach volleyball girls 17/18

The region of Laval finished 15th in regional classifications, while also distinguishing itself as the third most improved region compared to the Montreal Summer Games in 2016. Joël Savoie, chief of the Laval delegation, confirmed that “Sports Laval will continue to make efforts to support regional associations to assure sports development in Laval in order to finish among the top 10 regions at the next summertime Jeux du Québec which will be taking place here in Laval.”

In all, Laval took home 16 medals from Thetford Mines, 10 of which were won during the first block of competition, with a further six during a second competition block. It was no surprise that Matisse Julien, a 15-year-old cyclist who was participating in his fourth Jeux du Québec finals, was named flag bearer during the closing ceremony. Julien won three medals (gold, silver and bronze) in on-road cycling this year, in addition to having won gold and silver medals at the Finale d’Alma in 2017 in cross-country skiing.