LPD BLUE June 13 2018

Cynthia Abraham

Seeking Service Station Robber

June 11 – Laval police are searching for a suspect who held up a service station in March.

On March 14 at about 9:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Shell station located at 480 Boul. Curé-Labelle in Fabreville. He approached the counter and showed the cashier the gun he was carrying. Then he demanded the contents of the cash register. He fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s. He stands about 5-foot-10-inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black coat with the inscription ECKO 1972 INLTD, blue jeans, a black tuque, and sunglasses.

Police Seek Suspect of Racist Rant

June 8 – Laval police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly uttered racist comments to a woman quietly making photocopies at a pharmacy.

On May 16 at around 9 a.m., a woman was making copies at the Phamaprix located at 960 Boul. Curé-Labelle. When a man appeared beside her, she offered to let him use the copier immediately rather than wait for her to be done.

The man ignored her offer and instead confronted the woman with hateful, racist and threatening remarks about the victim’s nationality. Then he left the pharmacy, without making any photocopies.

The bigoted suspect is described as a (rather short!) white male, 45-50 years old. He measures about 5-foot-6, and has black hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a blue coat, red sweater, light blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Laval police at 450-662-INFO (4636) and mention file LVL 180522 055.

Sentenced 6 Years for Defrauding 13

June 4 – After being convicted of fraud last week, Lucie Paquette was sentenced to six years in prison for defrauding 13 victims of a combined $1.3 million.

The 53-year-old grifter told all her victims the same tall tale: She was expecting a large inheritance, but it was being contested in court and she needed money to pay for legal and notary fees. Paquette took cash, cheques, and bank transfers from the individuals she conned, promising to repay them with interest, as soon as she collected her inheritance.

Laval police arrested Paquette in May 2017, after six of her victims came forward and filed complaints that she’d scammed them out of more than one million dollars, collectively. Seven more victims came forward after seeing media reports of Paquette’s arrest.

According to police, Paquette used this same ruse before in 2007, successfully swiping $180,000 from her victims before law enforcement shut her down. More than a decade earlier, the recidivist grifter had pled guilty to fraud charges in Montreal.

Laval police equipped with Naloxone a Fentanyl antidote

In order to prevent a Fentanyl deaths, the City of Laval Police is equipped with the opioid antidote Naloxone. It was announced recently in response to a rise of the number of deaths across Canada related to the powerful painkiller.

In Laval, five deaths and seven raids related to fentanyl occured since since 2017. Laval police teamed up with Urgences-santé to provide police officers with access to 60 doses of naloxone and train them on how to administer it in case of an overdose.