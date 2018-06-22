Jean Rousselle Liberal Candidate Vimont Riding

Surrounded by many party members and supporters, Jean Rousselle was nominated as the official candidate for the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) in the riding of Vimont for the upcoming 2018 general election.

“I am still very passionate about politics. I am proud and happy to be seeking a third term from my fellow Vimont and Auteuil residents, and I am determined to continue to represent them well at the National Assembly,” said Jean Rousselle, Liberal candidate for the 2018 general election.

Note that the Liberal government has balanced our public finances to give us the means to invest more in our priorities. Since May 2014, more than 224,800 jobs have been created in Quebec; the unemployment rate has been at an all-time low for several months; over 1,000,000 Quebecers now have access to a family doctor; taxes have decreased; and major investments have been made, particularly in health and education.