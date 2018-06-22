City of Laval takes responsibility for all septic installations in its territory

A little more than 3,000 Laval households will be able to benefit from a municipal service for the emptying of their septic installations. This new by-law, passed in the municipal council on June 5, 2018, makes the City of Laval responsible for the emptying of all septic installations on its territory. The City ensures that all septic tanks located in Laval are flushed every two years, in accordance with the provincial regulation on the evacuation and wastewater treatment of isolated dwellings (Q-2, r.22). It also ensures that the sludge is disposed and properly treated by delivering it to the municipal wastewater treatment plant La Pinière.

This new service is now mandatory for residents of Laval whose residence is not connected to a municipal or private sewer system. For half of the residents, the first oil change will take place in 2018 and all subsequent even years. For the other half, the first oil change will take place in 2019 and all subsequent odd years.