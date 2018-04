The Armenian Relief Society of Laval , is offering free clinics to fill the income tax returns.

(Registered for the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, , Sponsored by Canada and Quebec Revenue agencies.)

Is Offering FREE Income Tax Clinics , for low income individuals and families.

On : Saturdays : From 10:am -3 pm

At : The Armenian Community Center of Laval

397 Boul. Des Prairies, Laval, H7N 2W6

For appointments : Maggie 514-713-6325

Seta 514-862-1402