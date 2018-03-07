Key Tags Mailed Out As War Amps Marks 100th Anniversary

The War Amps begins its 2018 key tag mailing to households this week with the theme, “Still Much to Do,” as the Association celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Amputee veterans returning from the First World War started The War Amps in 1918 to assist each other in adapting to their new reality as amputees. They then welcomed amputee veterans following the Second World War and established the Key Tag Service to gain meaningful employment and provide a service to the public. The War Amps innovative programs have grown over the past 100 years from assisting war amputees – whom they still serve – to all amputees, including children. But there is “Still Much to Do” to ensure amputees have the artificial limbs they need to lead independent and active lives.

Louis Bourassa, Director of The War Amps CHAMP Program (Quebec), wrote the letter which accompanies this year’s key tags. He lost his right leg at the age of four in a lawn mower accident. A member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, he later started work with the Association, the war amputees he had come to know while growing up continued to provide advice and support on living with amputation. He says, “It moves me greatly to think of how these remarkable First and Second World War ‘amps’ enabled me to overcome my amputation, and I have been proud to, in turn, help the younger amputees who have come after me.”

The Key Tag Service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys since its inception. Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants. With the public’s continued support of the Key Tag Service, the Association’s programs for amputees will carry on long into the future.

Those who do not receive their key tags in the mail can order them at waramps.ca or call toll-free 514 398-0759.