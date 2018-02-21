LPD blue: Road Accident Causes Serious Injury

A 69-year-old man was injured after a tractor trailer ran over a car on Highway 440 in Laval Tuesday February 13, morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. and ended with the jackknifed trailer on top of a small car, with both vehicles on the median near Curé Labelle Ave.

The driver had to be extricated from the tangled mess and was then rushed to hospital. While his injuries were considered very serious at first, his condition has since improved.

The truck driver was treated for shock.

Police closed all lanes on the westbound highway, and the delays led to two other crashes near Chomedey Blvd. and Highway 15 as drivers tried to exit the highway and avoid a traffic jam.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.