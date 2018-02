Feb 9 – Laval police are asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Mario Mousseau, who is suspected of at least 8 offences of the same nature. Authorities have connected Mousseau with a string of break-ins that occurred in Laval, and suspect he is still in the area.

He is described as a white male, about 5’8″ tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Mousseau’s whereabouts is asked to contact Laval police via the info-line at 450-662-INFO (4636).