Demers says Ottawa won’t forget cities in 2018 budget

By
GBAdmin
-
0

(TLN)

Mayors’ Caucus of the Federation of Canadian
Demers says Ottawa won’t forget cities in 2018 budget

After participating last week in a meeting of the Mayors’ Caucus of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Ottawa, Laval mayor Marc Demers said he feels confident the federal government will be paying attention in its 2018 budget to municipalities’ needs, including social housing, infrastructure, mass transit and the local impact of legalizing marijuana.

Asked about marijuana revenues, Demers said he was confident the provincial government would take its responsibility seriously in seeing that sums which are supposed to be reaching municipal governments will be doing so. At the same time, he noted that the FCM’s next board of directors meeting will be taking place in Laval from March 6 – 9.

Mayors’ Caucus of the Federation of Canadian
Laval mayor Marc Demers said he feels confident the federal government will be paying attention in its 2018 budget to municipalities’ needs.
Federation of Canadian Municipalities
Mayors’ Caucus of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Ottawa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR