Families enjoy winter fun during ‘Laval en Blanc’

Thousands accepted city’s invitation to party in the snow

By
GBAdmin
-
0

Martin C. Barry

Hundreds of families from all over the Montreal region converged on the Berge des Baigneurs in Laval’s Vieux Saint Rose neighbourhood on the afternoon of Sunday Jan. 28 for day three of Laval en Blanc, an enthusiastic celebration of winter, offering a seasonal counterpoint to the city’s popular Fête de la Famille during the summertime.

Laval en Blanc
There was also indoor entertainment for those seeking to warm up for a while
Laval en Blanc
Sledding was a favourite activity.

Who would have thought there was so much fun to be had during this dismal time of the year? For many parents, fun in the cold and snow was a discovery in itself – although they learned a lot from their children, because the kids knew it all the time.

Face off against ‘Rocket’

While there were literally dozens of activities to be enjoyed, one of the highlights of the afternoon was a trio of ball hockey matches played between children attending Laval en Blanc and three key players from the Laval Rocket: Yannick Veilleux, Jordan Boucher and Daniel Audette.

Laval en Blanc
The Laval Rocket’s No. 39, left-winger Jordan Boucher, was one of three Rocket team members who played a game of ball hockey against young players who may themselves be future hockey stars.

While there were snow sledding, ice skating and even some musical performances to be enjoyed in the warmth indoors, the Mendonca family of Montreal came all the way to Laval to take in the festivities having heard about it from friends who reside here. “We were determined to do some ice fishing this weekend, but there was nowhere else where it was being offered said the family’s father, Tony Mendonca.

Laval en Blanc
Laval en Blanc
Dog sled rides were among the many winter activities to be enjoyed during Laval en Blanc at the Berge des Baigneurs.
Laval en Blanc
Tony and Daniella Mendonca, with their children Patrick and Michael, were among those who enjoyed some ice fishing on the Rivière des Mille-Îles during family festivities held as part of the City of Laval’s Laval en Blanc on Sunday Jan. 28.
Laval en Blanc
Laval city councillor for Nicholas Borne (at rear, second from right) poses with young hockey enthusiasts and Laval Rocket players at the Berge des Baigneurs on Sunday Jan. 28.
