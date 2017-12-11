Vipers and Panthères “Habs” for a day

TLN

On December 3, Vipers de Laval Nord and Panthères de Deux Montagnes “Stormed The Centre” and played a game at The Bell Centre and where “Be the Habs” for a day. The teams have taken part in Under Armour’s Storm The Centre competition and where participating in the Armour Cup on Sunday December 10. The teams will spend the day at The Bell Centre working with the Canadiens staff, get treated like the pros and enjoy a day of mentorship with Montreal Canadiens alumni Marc Denis and Gaston Gingras.