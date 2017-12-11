Mayor Demers helps mark International Children’s Rights Day

(TLN) On Nov. 20, around 1,000 children, parents, citizens, elected officials and representatives from community and school organizations walked along the streets of Laval before finishing up at Laval city hall during an event to mark the annual International Day for the Rights of Children.

The procession, which started at École des Quatre-Vents, concluded with five children reading key articles from the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Children, followed by short speeches by Mayor Marc Demers, CSDL president Louise Lortie, and Chantal Gignac, executive-director of the Maison des enfants Le Dauphin.

“Laval is the city of families par excellence,” said Demers. “It distinguishes itself by the choice place accorded to children through the city’s leisure programs as well as its policies, created to encourage their development while assuring their security. In short, children are at the heart of the priorities of the administration in Laval.”