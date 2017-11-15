Laval holds pet adoption day

(TLN)

Laval residents who wished to adopt a dog or cat responsibly were able to do so from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday Nov. 12 when the city sponsored an animal adoption day at the Bois-Papineau Pavilion at 3235 Saint-Martin Blvd. East in conjunction with several Laval-area animal shelters.

Adopt cats and dogs

During the day, all the animals available had already been vaccinated and sterilized. They were available at reasonable prices (from $80 to $400) depending on the pet, and only cash was accepted for payment.

Among the local animal shelters taking part were Mère Théréchat, Ronronne avec moi, Un toit pour chat and the Auberge Zen Refuge. Auberge Zen Refuge was offering dogs for adoption, as was the Refuge Magoo which took part for the first time.

Pet permits available

Those who already have pets had the opportunity during the day to obtain animal permits, which are mandatory under municipal regulations. Permits for cats are free in 2017, while the cost for dogs is $27. Animal owners were also be able to have their pets microchipped for $25.

The microchip, which is inserted under the pet’s hide, contains information to locate the owner if the pet becomes lost. Registration for this service must be done ahead of time online. Beginning in January 2019, all pets in Laval must be microchipped.