Laval City Watch November 8, 2017

Municipal Support for RECRUES Communauté Laval

The administration has agreed to work in partnership with the Laval School Board (Commission Scolaire de Laval (CSDL)) regarding a program to provide entrepreneurship training for young adults in the region. This agreement concerns the RECRUES Communauté Laval project which brings together regional leaders in socio-economic development and the business community who support and mentor a group of selected young entrepreneurs. Under this partnership, the CSDL will ensure the enlistment of partners, establish the guiding principles of this initiative and coordinate activities and training. For its part the municipality will promote networking among RECRUES entrepreneurs and offer them the following benefits: support services from an accredited advisor, training workshops free of charge, participation at two free networking luncheons, posting profiles at Carrefour des entrepreneurs as well as tickets to regional business activities depending on availability.

Laval’s School Boards’ Department of Adult Education, Vocational Training and Enterprise (SEAFPE) as promotor of the RECRUES Communauté Laval project wishes to facilitate the realization of students’ academic goals and enhance their ability to enter the job market. That is why the curriculum provides a diverse educational pathway in which students acquire not only academic knowledge but also basic life skills and business acumen and know-how.

RECRUES Laval Community is a project prioritized by the Entrepreneurship Action Table of Laval and received a grant from the Ministry of Economy, Science and Innovation (MESI) as part of the program to promote entrepreneurship in young adults.

Laval’s refrigeration recovery program on display

The City of Laval was invited to present its refrigeration recovery program at an upcoming event “Municipal Actions in the Fight Against Climate Change”, organized by the Environment Network and the Quebec Association for Energy Management (AQME). This half-day workshop exchange for participants in the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program will take place in Longueuil on November 14th. The City of Laval is the only municipality to offer a free refrigerating appliance door-to-door collection service which collect and properly disposes of chlorofluorocarbons, halocarbons (CFCs and Freon) contained in insulation foaming and cooling liquids while recycling and or repurposing the various components. ​

Three annual grants totaling $ 17,500

Annual grants totaling $ 17,500 were awarded to three cultural leisure organizations for the year 2017. The Atelier 213 receives $ 5,500, the Laval Association for the Visual Arts of Laval (ALPAP) receives $ 8,000 and Le Partage Watercolor Workshop receives $ 4,000.

2017 edition of Volunteer Training Day

As part of its support for volunteerism and nonprofit corporations the municipal administration organizes a training day for Laval volunteers and associations. This annual event first organized in 1977 is held in the month of November. Professionals and other associates from the city of Laval present workshops dealing with themes that include: communication; leadership; recruitment and supervision of volunteers; self-financing; financial management and other related topics of interest.

The workshops presented are intended for both volunteers and administrators of recognized Laval organizations. This year’s Volunteer Training Day will be held on Saturday November 25th at Montmorency College. A minimal cost of $10 is required and includes workshop registration, lunch, snack, dinner, cocktail, parking and participation at the closing conference.

Josee Boudreault will be the keynote speaker at the closing conference. After suffering a stroke in the summer of 2016, Josée is back on stage accompanied by Louis-Philippe, her spouse to shares their story of great and small trials of life which were overcome with tenacity, courage and resilience and most of all a positive hopeful attitude.

Grant for historic plaques in Old Sainte-Rose

A $ 5,000 grant was awarded to the Association of Citizens and Friends of Old Sainte-Rose for the production and placing of eleven plaques identifying historic buildings in this district which is one of the earliest settled areas in Laval. The organization wants to install a total of thirty building plaques in order to create a heritage circuit which will highlight the long history of Old Saint Rose.

Nature and urban park in Val-des-Arbres

The City of Laval will acquire a lot located north of Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, west of the Val-des-Brises residential neighborhood, at a cost of $ 28,625 (including net taxes). The 557.4 square meter lot includes a stream, wetlands and terrestrial environments adjacent to a marshland. This site has environmental characteristics which fit nicely with the proposed development of an Eco nature park in this area.

Future Park Cousteau

Following the transfer of the Orée-des-Bois Park to the Laval School Board (Commission Scolaire de Laval) to build an elementary school, the City of Laval will acquire various lots for a total of $ 283,467 (taxes included) to build a new municipal park, Cousteau Park. In May 2017, a public information evening was held by the City to present the project to citizens. The preliminary project included an eleven-a-side soccer field, a four-season ice rink, fitness training stations, several play modules, water games, a picnic area, a cottage and a discovery trail.

Development of the bois de la Source woodlands

The City will solicit public tenders for multidisciplinary professional services for the preparation of the master plan and services required for the construction and development of the de la source Woodlands in Fabreville. This municipally owned forest is a protected municipal timberland of ​​approximately 40 hectares located in the heart of an urban area of ​​the Fabreville district. The development project includes, among other things, the creation of multiple purpose nature trails and pathway, the restructuring of the network of hiking trails and the development of wetlands. Also foreseen is the development of a maple sugar production grove whose facilities could be exploited for educational purposes.

Construction of a shelter on a bocce field in Lausanne park

The City will tender by public bidding an offer for the construction of a shelter for a bocce playing surface located in Park Lausanne. This shelter will protect users from the weather and make it possible to use the playground during three seasons of the year.

Financial Statements of Laval’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Corporation

In accordance with the memorandum of accountability the organization overseeing the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the City of Laval has signed it has filed financial statements covering its activities for 2014, 2015 as well as the closing financial statements of its cessation of activity as of July 26, 2017. Documents can be viewed online at https://www.laval.ca/Pages/En/publications.aspx#corpo

Call for tenders for an athletics track

In the spring of 2017 the City of Laval applied to host the Quebec Games in the summer of 2020. As the municipality does not have adequate facilities to hold an athletic competition as prescribed by Les Jeux du Quebec (a prerequisite for hosting the games) administrators have issued a public call for tenders for integrated professional services for the preparation of plans and specifications and the supervision for the construction of an athletics track.

The objective is for all work to be completed by the end of the summer of 2019 allowing time to hold of a preparatory track and field competition which will test the preparedness of the facility. Also, it will provide Laval athletes a necessary training facility to be used in preparation for the summer 2020 games. Laval’s track and field facilities will be constructed on a portion of the Parc-école de l’Odyssée-des-Jeunes in the Vimont district.

Local Investment Fund

The Executive Committee approved the recommendations of the administrators of the Local Investment Fund (FLI) and authorized the issuance of a loan of $ 30,000 to the firm Horizonet which specializes in consulting services in cybersecurity. Through this fund the City of Laval helps stimulate the growth of local entrepreneurs while targeting promising economic sectors for development.