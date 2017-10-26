Chomedey U-14FAA Girls go three-for-three in 2017

(TLN)

Congratulations go out to the Chomedey U-14FAA girls’ team, who not only won the LLL League Championship by finishing first, but also qualified for AAA for the 2018 season in the Ligue de Soccer Elite du Quebec, to become Provincial Champions by winning the Coupe Provinciaux AA in their category. It was a spectacular 2-1 overtime victory over Beauport in the final. It is the first time in Club de Soccer Chomedey’s history that a girls’ team has accomplished all three. After a bit of a rocky start to the 2017 summer season, the girls persevered and went on an eleven-game winning streak with a 14-0-2 record, with 44 goals scored, only 10 goals allowed and ten clean sheets (shut-outs) through 16 games.

Chomedey U-14FAA sends out a special thanks to the coaches, Costa Babalis and John Gutierrez, and to the parents for their continuous support and dedication.