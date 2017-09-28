Laval saw its first Terry Fox Run in over a decade

(TLN) The first Terry Fox Run to take place in Laval in more than a dozen years “was a success,” says Jeffrey Marshall, who led efforts to organize the event held at Parc des Prairies on Sept. 17.

Pleased with results

“With over 40 participants and over $5,000 raised for the Terry Fox Foundation, I am very happy with the results,” Marshall told the Laval News.

He said he wanted to thank the event’s sponsors, including Laval-des-Rapides MNA Saul Polo, Vimy MP Eva Nassif, and the City of Laval, as well as the many volunteers without whom the return of the Terry Fox Run to Laval would not have been possible.

Sponsors and volunteers

“I would also like to thank all the participants for helping to make Terry’s dream a reality,” said Marshall. “As I have committed to organizing the event next year, I am confident that it will be a huge success. I hope to see you there.”

People from Laval and from all over walked or ran at the family oriented non-competitive Laval Terry Fox Run to raise funds for cancer research. While many schools in Laval hold Terry Fox Runs for their students, this was the first regional Terry Fox Run to be held in Laval since 2004.

Preparing for next year

Participants raised money online at terryfoxrun.org, by gathering pledges from family and friends, or by submitting a donation on the day of the run. The efforts of Terry Fox Run participants yield incredible results. Since 1999, the Terry Fox Foundation has financed over $50 million dollars for cancer research projects in Quebec.

Those still wishing to contribute donations or who would like to help organize next year’s Laval Terry Fox Run can contact the Quebec organizers by email at qc@terryfoxrun.org, or by calling 1-888-836-9786. For more information, visit terryfox.org.