Laval buys Guimond Sports Complex on Autoroute 440

(TLN) The City of Laval has announced that it has purchased the Guimond Sports Complex on Autoroute 440 for $14 million in order to answer an increasing demand by Laval residents for sports facilities.

The city says the purchase should put an end to problems experienced by residents with the availability of ice time at skating and hockey rinks in Laval in 2017-2018.

Steps taken to buy

“We are pleased to be able to add the Guimond Sports Complex to our current sports infrastructures,” said Mayor Marc Demers. “This recent and multipurpose arena will add to what the city is already offering to citizens for the practice of ice sports.”

In June, Laval placed a two-year reserve on the building, which belongs to the Guimond family, so as to show that the city had the intention of acquiring it and would be taking measures to do so. This was followed by an agreement in principle aimed at buying the building, which was formalized during the July 19 city council meeting.

Deal concluded

A signing of the act of sale took place recently at Laval city hall and took effect immediately. The sale includes the building as well as all equipment related to the facility’s purpose. Built in 2010, the Guimond Sports Complex has a regulation size skating rink, as well as two smaller training rinks.

“I am especially happy that the transaction closed to the satisfaction of both parties,” said the building’s seller Éric Guimond. According to the city, the building will continue to be used for the purpose it was originally designed for and will also continue serving as a principal base for the activities of local sports associations such as Hockey Laval which stages its programs there.