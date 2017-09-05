Fête de la Famille at Centre de la Nature

(TLN) An annual event that families from Laval never want to miss, the city’s Fête de la Famille will be taking place at the Centre de la Nature in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul on Sunday Sept. 3 from 10 am to 6 pm.

This will be the 18th year for the Fête de la Famille where all the events are free. They include shows, inflatable games for kids, a cable-driven skyride, science experiments, face makeup, strolling clowns and actors and much more.

Shows by kids’ entertainers

Well-known children’s entertainers who will be performing throughout the day include the ever-popular Annie Brocoli who’ll be on the main stage at 11 am. At 12:30, Ari Cui Cui will be inviting the kids to take an imaginary journey by hot air balloon. At 2 pm, Crinoline, Hercule and Pixelle from Salmigondis will be making a stop in Laval to meet the children. And at 3:30, Théo and Frédo will presenting a show in the play village.

Among the activities for families being offered this year are: An “extreme” junior obstacle race that’s sure to challenge the endurance of all those who take part; a hunt-for-clues event taking place throughout the park, with four Cirque du Soleil tickets as grand prize; and four theme zones (Turbulence, Pirates, Science and Games) where each theme will be throughly developed for all the kids taking part in the events.

A day to relax in the park

For families looking for a place to relax during the Fête de la Famille, the Centre de la Nature is the ideal place to bring a picnic lunch for the whole family to enjoy in a secluded spot somewhere within the park’s huge green space. There’ll also be food stands. The Red Cross will be sponsoring a roast corn on the cob booth, with profits from it going to the Red Cross.

It should be noted that avenue du Parc will be closed to traffic between de la Concorde Blvd. and François-Foucault Ave. from 9 am to 7 pm. A free parking area will be available at the corner of Saint-Martin Blvd. and Autoroute 125 (Pie-IX). STL shuttle buses will make trips from the parking to the Centre de la Nature.

Special STL rate

It should also be pointed out that the STL will be offering a special rate. Each adult paying a full fare will be able to take along up to five children 11 years of age or younger at no additional cost. Any changes to the Fête de la Famille schedule will be noted on the event’s Facebook page, especially if there is rain.

The full program can be viewed on the event’s web site: www.fetedelafamille.laval.ca. Additional information is available for callers in Laval by dialing 3-1-1, or 450 978-8000 from outside the Laval area. The Centre de la nature is located at 901 avenue du Parc, Laval (Québec) H7E 2T7.