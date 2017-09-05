Hundreds attend annual Fête de Quartier de Chomedey

Martin C. Barry

Hundreds of residents of Chomedey enjoyed a day of fun and games at Parc Pie-X in the heart of the district on Aug. 19 when they turned out for the ninth annual Fête de Quartier de Chomedey. Among the sponsors of the event was the Laval News.

This year’s Fête attracted a crowd that included many moms, dads, children and grandparents. They enjoyed a seemingly endless supply of corn on the cob, stage entertainment and organized events for the kids.

Fun for everybody

In keeping with custom, the Fête de Quartier promoted healthy living habits. Among the many things to see and do were inflatable games, workout sessions with physical education experts, circus acrobatics and booths sponsored by community organizations.

Among the elected officials spotted by the Laval News during the afternoon were Laval executive-committee member and city councillor for Sainte-Rose Virginie Dufour, Saint-Martin Councillor Aline Dib who is responsible for family dossiers, and l’Àbord-à-Plouffe councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis.

Great for the community

“A lot of the organizations that have set up booths here today serve people in l’Àbord-à-Plouffe,” Karidogiannis pointed out in an interview. “These are organizations that are right in the heart of the community and which help those who are most in need.

“There’s a chance here today for everyone to interact with each other and get to know one another better,” he added. “People are also having fun. This is a great way to bring the community together.”

Has grown annually

Initially held in 2009, the first Fête de Quartier de Chomedey was attended that year by around 400 people, and the number has grown each year since then. Major sponsors this year included IGA Extra Gagnon et Filles, BMO, the City of Laval, Sun Life Financial and Chomedey Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette.

Among the groups that ran booths were the Au Panier de Chomedey food coop. Next year the organizers of the Fête de Quartier de Chomedey will mark a milestone when they celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary.