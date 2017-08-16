Project developers sought to raise Laval’s image ‘sustainably’

Martin C. Barry

Groups and businesses from Laval who may be interested in applying for subsidies for projects promoting Laval from the point of view of sustainable development and social economy have until mid-September and mid-October to do so, Mayor Marc Demers and Mille-Îles MNA Francine Charbonneau announced at city hall on Monday.

$1.7 million available

Charbonneau, who is Minister Responsible for the Laval Region in the Quebec Liberal cabinet, had announced last month that Laval is being allotted nearly $1.7 million for the projects from a provincial government fund, the Fonds d’appui au rayonnement des régions (FARR).

On Monday during a press conference at city hall, Charbonneau and Demers announced the priorities set out for the development of the projects in 2017-2018, as established by a committee made up of MNAs and city councillors from Laval. Demers and Charbonneau are co-presiding the committee.

Reflecting Laval

The committee wants the projects to reflect certain key values, such as stimulating social interaction as well as responsible economic development, and to develop cultural elements that shine a spotlight on Laval as a place with an increasingly international reputation, while showcasing Laval’s relative uniqueness and distinct qualities.

The committee’s members also expect the projects to help stimulate the growth of business and entrepreneurship in Laval while keeping innovative and sustainable development in mind. Finally, they want the project’s producers to promote Laval’s Parc de la riviére des Mille-Îles, as well as the area’s beaches and its wooded expanses.

Socio-economic development

“These priorities will allow groups and businesses from here to propose and to create some very important projects to encourage the socio-economic development of the region, while doing so in keeping with our strategic vision, urban by nature,” said Demers.

According to Charbonneau, various provincial ministries will be monitoring the assignment of projects in order to assure there won’t be any redundancy involving similar projects already taking place. She said the provincial government has allotted a total of $30 million for projects in various regions across Quebec this year and next. A call for projects is expected to take place annually over the coming years.

Those wishing to submit bids have until Sept. 15 and Oct. 16 to apply. Information on the program and selection criteria is available on the web site of Quebec’s Municipal Affairs Ministry: www.mamot.gouv.qc.ca.