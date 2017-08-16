Ottawa and Quebec contribute $30.4 million for STL projects

Martin C. Barry

Cabinet officials from the Canadian and Quebec governments were on hand at Société de Transport de Laval headquarters on Aug. 8 to announce a $30.4 million subsidy they have agreed to grant the STL to fund nearly 30 public transit improvement projects.

Supporting public transit

“The governments of Canada and Quebec recognize that investing in public transit infrastructure is crucial to economic growth, reducing pollution and creating inclusive communities where everyone has access to public services and job opportunities,” the two governments said in a joint statement.

Montreal-area Liberal MP Marc Miller, who is Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Mille-Îles MNA Francine Charbonneau, the Quebec Liberal minister responsible for the Laval region, announced the investment which is being paid out of the mutually-administered Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Three-way funding

According to terms of the subsidy, the federal government will invest more than $16.9 million in the STL’s projects, while Quebec will contribute more than $13.5 million. The STL will provide the remaining funding.

The projects include the purchase by the STL of 22 hybrid buses, garage refurbishments and expansions, the installation of charging stations on hybrid buses, and the addition and replacement of STL bus shelters. As well, Studies will be conducted on preferential measures to improve bus services and address mobility issues.

Once completed, according to the STL and government officials, the projects will make the Laval public transit system more reliable, efficient and inclusive, thereby meeting the community’s immediate needs while preparing well-ahead of time for anticipated increases in ridership in the future.

Promoting Laval’s growth

“The Government of Canada is investing in projects that contribute to building sustainable communities, while promoting economic development and the growth of the middle class,” Miller said during a briefing for the media held in the STL’s main garage. “The many public transit projects announced today will help improve commute times, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance the overall user experience, thereby also preparing the city of Laval for future growth,” he added.

“The Government of Quebec’s investment, together with that of the Government of Canada and the Société de transport de Laval, will greatly improve transit fluidity and user experience,” said Charbonneau. “These projects will contribute to Laval’s economic growth while improving air quality and residents’ quality of life. These environmentally responsible alternatives to automobile travel will make Laval an ideal choice for families and workers seeking a modern, sustainable and safe lifestyle.”

Improvements foreseen

“We are very pleased that the governments of Canada and Quebec are attaching such importance to public transit,” said STL president David De Cotis who is also vice-president of the City of Laval’s executive-committee and deputy mayor. “This nearly $ 33.5-million investment marks another step for the Société de transport de Laval in achieving its targets for greenhouse gas reductions and increased ridership.

“The projects to be realized through this Public Transit Infrastructure Fund allocation will enable the Société to improve its customer service, modernize and expand its infrastructure and update its management tools,” continued De Cotis. “In the end, the organization will improve its business practices and provide an even more competitive, modern and efficient transportation network.”

Canada/Quebec funding

The money being allocated to the STL is part of a more than $180 billion infrastructure fund set up by Ottawa to be doled out over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation supporting trade and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

As well, over the next 10 years the government of Quebec plans to invest more than $91.1 billion from the province’s own infrastructure plan in health, education and transportation, in order to provide support to families while stimulating conditions conducive to innovation and economic growth.