Laval man invents anti-texting device

Wants to see it installed on all new cars

A Laval man whose wife and unborn child were involved in a serious car accident nine years ago caused by a driver who was texting has just launched a device that prevents texting while driving.

Patrick Dubois’s device, which he calls the Roadbudee, connects to a car’s computer system. In order to start the car, the owner’s smartphone must be connected to the device. The Roadbudee stops texts from being sent or received and only allows Bluetooth phone calls.

Dubois, who saw firsthand the consequences of texting and driving, wants a law passed that would make the installation of such a device mandatory in all vehicles. In the meantime, he thinks parents should go to the trouble of installing the device in cars driven by teenagers who are notorious for texting while driving.