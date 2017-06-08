Murder Suspect Arrested

The Laval Police Service confirms that 26-year-old Mohamad Achraf Maatoug was arrested in the Vancouver area regarding the murder at Le Moomba bar on May 18, 2017.

The Facts

That night, around 3:15, a fight broke out between different individuals inside the bar. During this fight, the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife and fled the scene. The death of the victim was reported in the hospital shortly afterwards. As a result of this event, the suspect was subject to a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Repatriation and collaboration

Steps are being taken to repatriate him to Laval, where he will appear in court on a charge of murder.

The Police Service wishes to acknowledge the co-operation of the police officers of the Vancouver Police Department and the RCMP for their assistance in the search and arrest.

InfoLine

Any information that makes it possible to progress the investigation can be transmitted confidentially via the Info-Line 450 662-INFO (4636) or via the 911 by mentioning the file LVL 170518 009.