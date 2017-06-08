Gabrielle Dubuc missing since June 4th

Notice of disappearance – Gabrielle Dubuc

The Laval Police is looking for Gabrielle Dubuc, 17 years old. On June 4, she left a friend’s home to return home, but never did. His family has reason to fear for her safety. She could be in Laval or Montreal.

Physical description:

White girl, dark complexion, speaks French

Measures 1 m 70 (5 ‘7’ ‘) and weighs 86.4 kg (190 lb)

Brown Hair and brown eyes

Wore a gray Adidas bag,

Any information enabling this girl to be traced will be treated confidentially via the info line 450 662-INFO (4636) or via the 911 by mentioning the file LVL 170605 006.