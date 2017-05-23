DEKA recognition received by ten leading Greek Montrealers

Martin C. Barry

Ten outstanding businesses in the Montreal region whose owners are of Greek heritage received Deka Awards from the Hellenic Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal during a gala evening which took place at Le Windsor in downtown Montreal on May 10.

The DEKA Awards were created to recognize outstanding Hellenic individuals and businesses in greater Montreal who through their creativity and excellence have contributed to the enrichment of the region.

A special night

The 10 award winners were chosen by a selection committee made up of professionals and business people. The 21st annual awards gala was hosted by well-known local broadcast journalist Orla Johannes. The gala was attended by 280 members of the board of trade along with their guests.

“The Deka Gala is a special night for our business community as we pay tribute to companies and individuals of Greek origin who have excelled and contributed to the enrichment of the greater Montreal area,” John Charalampopoulos, president of the HBOT, said in a speech.

“We received over 55 nominations that formed part of the selection process,” he added. “The quality of this year’s nominees was outstanding and showcases the vitality of our business community. To tonight’s Deka winners congratulations to each of you.

HBOT stimulates business

“The Hellenic Board of Trade is a great organization that would not be as dynamic as it is today without the active involvement of all of you,” Charalampopulos continued. “Our activities create business opportunities for our members to meet, network and foster business relationships. Our objectives are to promote Hellenism, and to unite professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses.

“As president this year, one of my personal objectives was to attract and engage our young Hellenes. I am very happy to say that we have seen a significant increase in participation at our events throughout the year from our young future leaders.”

Young Greeks welcome

Charalampopoulos said he wanted to “personally encourage our young Hellenes to continue to be involved, so they can carry this wonderful organization for many more years to come. Truly a great testament to our founders.”

The Businesswoman of the Year award was presented by Evan Kiousis, vice-president for marketing at Planète Mobile and a Platinum Sponsor of the HBOT, to Chris Ann Nakis of the Nakis Group. Tony and Costa Antonopoulos, co-presidents of the Antonopoulos Group, were the recipients of the 2017 Deka President’s Award. Dr. Peter Limniatis, a dentist in Chomedey and longtime supporter of the Hellenic Appeal Foundation, was presented with the Deka Community Services Award.

More Deka Award winners

Other 2017 Deka Award winners: Bill Boriamos, president of Sunbec (Manufacturing & Processing Award); Harry Drakopoulos and Angelo Destounis, co-owners of Off the Hook (Young Entrepreneur of the Year); Jimmy Nikolidakis, president Miron Food Group (Distribution Industry Award); John Limniatis (Personality of the Year Award); Sam Erimos, co-owner of Supermarché PA (Retail Industry Award); Jim Alexopoulos, president of Stanex (Entrepreneur of the Year); Jim, Anthony and Adam Tzemopoulos, co-owners RD3 Restaurant Group (Restaurant Innovation Award).