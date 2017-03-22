Seniors’ groups receive funding in Alfred-Pellan riding

(TLN)

Alfred-Pellan Liberal MP Angelo Iacono has announced that three organizations from his riding have received financial assistance allowing them to purchase new equipment to facilitate their work.

The announcement was made on behalf of Family, Children and Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos as part of the New Horizons program for the well-being of senior citizens.

Here are the projects:

Group: Club d’âge d’or St-François-de-Sales

Title of project: Replacement and improvement of material

The group wishes to replace and improve its fitness equipment for seniors.

Amount: $1,496

Group: Cercle des Fermières de Saint-François

Title of project : Improvement of equipment

The organization will purchase a loom to facilitate and improve weaving techniques.

Amount: $6,010

Group: Fabrique Saint-Noël-Chabanel

Title of project: Improvement of main room at community centre

The group will be upgrading its floor and replace its chairs in order to accommodate certain activities.

Amount: $25,000

“The government of Canada is determined to see that Canadian senior citizens can participate in community activities meeting their needs and their range of interests,” Iacono said in a statement. “As part of the New Horizons program for seniors, we finance projects such as those in St-François so that seniors may participate in community activities which are useful and keep them active.”

The federal government has allotted around $35 million to the New Horizons program for seniors with the goal of financing nearly 1,850 community projects which have been approved following a call for proposals for 2016-2017. Since 2004, New Horizons has financed nearly 19,700 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, for a total investment by the federal government of around $417 million.