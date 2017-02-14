The Montreal Canadiens bursaries and the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence award 29 promising student-athletes

Tenth edition of the Montreal Canadiens bursary programme



For the tenth consecutive year the Montreal Canadiens and the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence are teaming up to reward the most promising student-athletes in men and women’s hockey. On Friday, at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, the Canadien practice facility, 29 young hockey players each received a $1,500 scholarship.

The recipients were selected for their on-ice achievements as well as their academic results and their involvement in the community.

“We are honoured to be able to make a difference by contribution to the success of these young and talented players. They will become models for the next generation not only for their achievements on the ice but also for whatever they set to accomplish,” said Geoff Molson, president and CEO of the Montreal Canadiens. “I would like to thank personally congratulate every recipient and encourage them to relentlessly chase their dream.”

Thanks to the programme created back in 2008, the Montreal Canadiens play an active role in the development of homegrown talent. In 2015, the partnership with the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence was extended until 2020 and as a result over the next years a total of $250,000 will be invested in the programme.

“Over the past 10 years the Montreal Canadiens have made a significant commitment in young student-athletes and as such have taken an important role in the advancement of our mission at the QFAE, said Claude Chagnon, president of the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence. We are pleased to work alongside such a prestigious partner and we pride ourselves in being able to make a difference in the success of our young student-athletes.”

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo Laval’s recipient

Among those receiving the Montreal Canadiens bursary for Academic Excellence, was Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo.

Pagliarulo pays in Goal for the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal. Drafted by Rimouski Oceanic at the 2016 QMJHL draft he has recorded three shutouts until now and his GA. 908. He studies in Sec V at École Antoine-de-St-Exupéry where he has grade average of 86%