Laval to introduce new code of ethics for employees

(TLN)

During the Jan. 17 meeting of Laval city council, council passed a resolution calling for a new code of ethics for employees. Revised and added to, the proposed ethics code would include the following changes:

The introduction of a rule forbidding employees from accepting gifts, regardless of the value; new commitments by employees after they no longer work for the city, including clauses pertaining to lobbying, loyalty and protection of the public interest; new rules enshrining the sorts of remunerate or volunteer activities an employee can take part in.

A major change for Laval

“The city underwent a major transformation over the last few years, and as regards ethics this change was marked by numerous fields of improvement for which Laval received recognition,” said Mayor Marc Demers. “The updating of the employees’ code of ethics, which was done with their cooperation, is yet another demonstration of renewal in Laval.”

Serge Lamontagne, director-general of the city, said Laval is also working on the preparation of a code that will apply to Laval’s many suppliers in order to assure the most transparency possible in the way things are done. “This document will be echoing the ethical responsibilities of employees,” Lamontagne said.